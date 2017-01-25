BOSSIP Premiere: Haddy Racks Raps About His Fight To Be A Father In New Vid “My Lil’ Man”

Bronx Rapper Premieres Music Video About His Fight To Co-Parent His Son

Haddy Racks draws from his personal experience in trying to be a permanent fixture in his son’s life for his new music video “My Lil’ Man.”

The Bronx rapper said although they’re now on good terms, his son’s mother would sometimes punish him by not letting him see the boy, Amari, now 10. But that all changed when Haddy got the courts involved, and a judge awarded him partial custody.

“There’s a lot of people out here that are going through that,” Haddy told BOSSIP. “Now, me and my son have a cozy relationship. Thank God it’s not like it was before.”

The “Resume” rapper said his boy is his biggest fan and even co-starred with him in the video, which was shot in Harlem and the Bronx Courthouse.

“He’s always in tune with what I’m doing,” the rapper said. “It was only right that I put him in (the video). For me to make it that real.”

Haddy said the majority of men want to be in their children’s lives, but sometimes are ignorant of how the court system works. He said he recently encouraged some of his friends to seek the family court’s help after their children’s mothers stopped letting them see their kids.

He hopes others would be able to relate to his struggle to remain a constant in his son’s life, as well as the fact that everyone has a right under the law to be in their children’s lives.

“What I want people to know that there are a lot of fathers out there that are unable to see their children,” Haddy said. “There’s not a higher percentage of deadbeat dads than there are stand up dads…No one can stop you from seeing your children.”