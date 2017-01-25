Florida Crazies: Half-Headed Man Arrested Again But You’ll Never Believe Why

Carlos Rodriguez AKA Halfy has been busted again in Miami on arson and first-degree attempted murder charges reports CNN:

Police say Rodriguez set a mattress on fire in his duplex, with two people inside at the time. Officers found Rodriguez in the backyard of the home and took him into custody.

Far from his first brush with the law, Rodriguez shot to internet stardom years ago after his 2010 arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. In his mugshot, the entire front portion of his skull is sunken in, like a giant scoop of his head taken out. People claimed the picture had to be fake.