So So Sad: 14-Year-Old Florida Girl Live Streams Her Suicide On Facebook Live

Miami Teen Live Streams Her Suicide On Facebook Live

Another one…

A new MiamiHerald report details of yet another streaming suicide, this time of Miami teenager Nikia Venent. The troubled 14-year-old took to Facebook live and hanged herself with a scarf in the bathroom door frame:

One of Nakia’s friends saw the live feed that showed her hanging in the bathroom, but efforts to save the girl were hindered by a series of mishaps. The friend called Miami-Dade Police. Officers showed up at the friend’s house. She then gave them an incorrect address in Miami. The residents at that address gave police the address of her foster home in Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks told the Herald. Miami Gardens officers found her hanging there — while her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. They tried to resuscitate her, as did a fire-rescue crew. Efforts to revive Nakia were unsuccessful and she was taken to Jackson North Hospital, Burks said. “Nakia was smart academically, loved to smile and [had] lots of charisma,” said a close family friend, Gerta Telfort. She said Nakia was her mother’s first child and only girl — and that her dream was to write a book on her life. The girl had started a daily journal, Telfort said.

Says the Florida Department of Children & Families:

“We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl’s death,” said DCF Secretary Mike Carroll. “We will do everything we can to support this family and all those who cared for her as they begin to heal from this tragedy. We will conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary special review to examine this child’s history and the circumstances related to serving the child.”

It’s heartbreaking to know that someone so young feels so little hope for their life, but even moreso when said person brings their death to the masses.

We offer our sincere condolences to Nikia’s family and friends.

Image via Facebook