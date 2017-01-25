Activist In Viral #WomensMarch Pic Says White Feminists Need To Listen To Black Women

Woman In Viral Women’s March Photo Gives Advice To White Feminists

Earlier this week, we reported that despite over 500,000 protestors showing up in DC and other Women’s Marches across the nation, activists within in the organization complained about race tearing them apart.

30-year-old Activist Angela Peoples, whose #WomensMarch photo has gone viral shares with The Root what she really thought of all the racial disparity at the protests.

It definitely felt very white. The other black women that I talked to there, and even women in other marches around the country, felt like they were alone, like more of the same was happening. I know that a lot of the organizers, particularly of the D.C. march, did a lot of work to make sure that the speakers were diverse, that the issue points reflected black folks’ experiences; but there’s also this reality that when we talk about feminism in this country, the faces have been white. Without an effort by white women especially to make sure those spaces are reflecting the diversity of women and femme people, we’re not going to make the progress we need to.

Peoples offers this advice to white women who wants to really help the feminist movement:

But one thing I do know is, black women, we got us; we’re continuing to organize our own communities, we’re continuing to hold folks accountable across genders, across race. I would actually say to white women, if you want to be a part of a powerful movement that’s going to get something done, you need to get behind and trust black women, trust black femmes, trust black trans women. Because we are making this way out of no way. If you’re a white woman thinking, “What’s next? Everything seems insurmountable,” welcome to the fucking party. Listen to a black woman.

No caption necessary pic.twitter.com/Jf9oJ5rkTi — Ratchet of the Earth (@BlackAutonomist) January 23, 2017

Angela Peoples/Twitter