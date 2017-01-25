Wah Di Rass?!? Iconic Olympian Usain Bolt Stripped Of His 2008 4 x 100 Gold Medal Because…

Nesta Carter’s Doping Costs Usain Bolt His 2008 Olympic Gold Medal

If we were Usain Bolt, we’d need 5 minutes with Nesta Carter.

According to BBC, the superstar track athlete will have to give back one of his nine gold medals because his teammate has been caught in a doping scandal.

Nesta Carter was one of hundreds of samples retested by International Olympic Committee (IOC) and it was found that he had banned substance, methylhexaneamine, in his system.

Carter was tested on the evening of the Beijing final in 2008 but that was found at the time to contain no “adverse analytical finding”. More than 4,500 tests were carried out at those Games, but just nine athletes were caught cheating. An anomaly was discovered in Carter’s submission following the IOC’s decision to retest 454 samples from Beijing using the latest scientific analysis methods.

This is obviously not Usain Bolt’s fault in the slightest, but DAMN. It sucks that he has to suffer as a result of an irresponsible teammate.

Image via AP