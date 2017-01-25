Black Excellence: Larenz Tate, Tracee Ellis Ross And More Launching 10-Part Audio Series “Bronzeville” In February

Sounds Real Good: “Bronzeville” Audio Series Voiced By Tika Sumpter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Larenz Tate And More To Air On Spotify And iTunes

In the midst of all the wonderful newly released Oscar nomination news, we’ve just learned of a new audio series called “Bronzeville” that is a surefire hit…

The 10-part weekly audio series stars Tika Sumpter, Golden Globe Winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Wood Harris, Omari Hardwick, Lance Reddick, Cory Hardrict, Lahmard Tate and Brittany Snow. Written by Academy Award® and BAFTA nominee Josh Olson (A History of Violence), “Bronzeville” offers an unparalleled look into Chicago’s “policy” games of the 1940’s. The series chronicles the lives of players in the lottery games while illuminating the self-sustainability of the community’s African-American residents. Beginning February 7, 2017, the “Bronzeville” will premiere hour-long episodes every Tuesday on digital platforms including Spotify, the Podcasts app and iTunes for Apple customers, Radio One Digital, Soundcloud, TuneIn and Google Play with new content dbuting through April 11, 2017.

Following the audio drama’s debut, Larenz Tate and Laurence Fishburne, will host an, invite only, intimate conversation on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the New York Spotify offices, in honor of Black History Month. The duo will share the inspiration behind “Bronzeville” with Tamron Hall, co-host of NBC News’ TODAY and MSNBC anchor, who will serve as moderator.’

Sounds like a set up for success…

Cinema Gypsy Productions and TateMen Entertainment alongside AudioHQ are set to release the 10-episode scripted audio drama, on Tuesday February 7, 2017.

Here’s more details on the cast:

Voiced by a roster of all-star talent, the “Bronzeville” cast includes: Larenz Tate (“House of Lies,” Girls Trip) as Jimmy Tillman, Tika Sumpter (“The Have and Have Nots,”Southside With You) as Lisa Copeland, Laurence Fishburne (“black-ish,” Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Curtis “Eyeball” Randolph, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish,” “Reed Between The Lines”) as Anna Copeland, Wood Harris(“The New Edition Story,” Creed) as Everett Copeland, Omari Hardwick (“Power,” “Being Mary Jane”) as Jesse Copeland, Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, Brotherly Love) as Casper Dixon, Lahmard Tate (The Janky Promoters, Rocky Balboa) as Zeke Copeland,Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, “Quantum Break”) as Sammy Manetti,Lance Reddick (“Quantum Break,” John Wick: Chapter Two) as Frank Barnes, Michael Raymond-James (“Lethal Weapon,” “Game of Silence”) as Ben Faulkner, Brittany Snow(“Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” Pitch Perfect 2) as Marjorie, and Affion Crockett (Fifty Shades of Black, The Wedding Ringer) as Tiny and Joe Louis, among many others.

Are you as excited to listen as we are?