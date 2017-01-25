STFU Forever: Chrisette Gets Dragged To Headassville Over Wonky Breakfast Club Interview

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 26

pathetic

The Internet Vs. Chrisette Michele, Vol. 98454806

Fake deep R&B dummy Chrisette Michele is having the worst week of her once promising career that peaked with a disastrous Breakfast Club interview that somehow made everything (including the endless slander) even WORSE.

charlafeat

Hit the flip for hilariously petty reactions to Chrisette’s headassey Breakfast Club interview.

charlafeat

wigback

smelllikebs

testdetermined

dusty

tattered

    Continue Slideshow

    pathetic

    doorknobs

    curved

    ladder

    thatface

    whatsup

    aliens

    jumbotron

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus