R.I.P. Worldstar’s Lee “Q” O’Denat Reportedly Died Inside A San Diego Massage Parlor

Worldstar’s Q O’Denat Was Found Dead Inside A San Diego Massage Parlor

Yesterday we brought you the sad news of the sudden death of Worldstar Hip-Hop owner, Lee “Q” O’Denat.

Today, more details are emerging and have left us scratching our head a lil’. Initial reports from TMZ stated that Q died in his sleep, the LATimes is now reporting that O’Denat died at a local “massage parlor” according to the police who arrived on the scene.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. The cause of death is heart disease, with obesity considered a contributing factor, according to the coroner’s office.

Worldstar released this statement about Q’s passing:

“Q was a brilliant businessman who championed urban culture, ultimately creating the largest hip-hop website in the world,” the statement said. “But more than that, he was a devoted father and one of the nicest, most generous persons to ever grace this planet.”

Massage parlor…not sure what to make of that.

R.I.P., Q.

Flip the page to see the responses to Q’s death from some of your favorite rappers.

Image via Worldstar