R.I.P. Worldstar’s Lee “Q” O’Denat Reportedly Died Inside A San Diego Massage Parlor

Worldstar’s Q O’Denat Was Found Dead Inside A San Diego Massage Parlor
Yesterday we brought you the sad news of the sudden death of Worldstar Hip-Hop owner, Lee “Q” O’Denat.
Today, more details are emerging and have left us scratching our head a lil’. Initial reports from TMZ stated that Q died in his sleep, the LATimes is now reporting that O’Denat died at a local “massage parlor” according to the police who arrived on the scene.
Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. The cause of death is heart disease, with obesity considered a contributing factor, according to the coroner’s office.
Worldstar released this statement about Q’s passing:
“Q was a brilliant businessman who championed urban culture, ultimately creating the largest hip-hop website in the world,” the statement said. “But more than that, he was a devoted father and one of the nicest, most generous persons to ever grace this planet.”
Massage parlor…not sure what to make of that.
R.I.P., Q.
RIP @qworldstar 🙏🏽 God bless ya family & friends. You was a real solid,stand-up dude. We can't thank you enough for all you've done for all of US!!! You were always pleasant & positive through all the madness. You built a brand that changed the course of culture. Your legacy will live on. On behalf of The Harris Family, BankRoll Mafia & The Hustle Gang, We offer our truest & deepest condolences. With Love & Respect. Rest Easy King. #RIPQ
BLESS UP @qworldstar 🙏! You are amazing ! @qworldstar you are a inspiration to all of us . Thank you for always supporting me from day 1 on everything I have been apart of .. every time I see you I made sure I thanked you ! My prayers go out to you 👑and your family.. @qworldstar u are good man! GOD BLESS YOU 🙏
I really am at a loss for words. I just spoke to you last night. You were more than just a friend and brother and even more than a godfather to my first born. You were my light and my inspiration. We traveled the world and I feel sometimes I owe you the world. I love you Lee Odenat. I can never thank you enough for what you have done for me and my family. It's #WSHH forever bro. #Worldstar #Qworldstar #Queens