Teyana Taylor Is Getting Checks From Reebok Now “Free Your Style” [Video]

Teyana Taylor has been rising to the top since featuring in Kanye West’s “Fade” video. She just came up on a Reebok contract and dropped this visual this morning. You all know Teyana’s body is crazy…and Reebok had no problems showcasing the banging mother and wife for their “Free Your Style.”

Reebok:

Today, Reebok proudly announces the newest member of the Reebok family with the appointment of R&B artist, dancer, actress and famed sneakerhead Teyana Taylor, as an official brand ambassador. Taylor will join Reebok’s like-minded collective of innovative and inspirational creators, including the likes of Future, Gigi Hadid, and Top Dawg Entertainment Recording Artist Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor will spearhead the re-release of the Reebok Classic Freestyle Hi, the first fitness sneaker that was specifically designed for women. First introduced in 1982, the Freestyle Hi was a groundbreaking silhouette that embodied then exactly what Taylor represents today: fearlessness and bold expression. Taylor is known for her provocative moves, her unapologetic style, and her freedom of language in music, fashion and dance – all characteristics that also describe the Reebok Classic and the Freestyle Hi in particular.