Ex-Gang Member Murdered At Halfway House After Being Pardoned By Obama

Ex-Gang Member Killed After Being Pardoned By Obama

Ex-Sunnyside Gang member Demarlon Thomas was murdered execution style just months after former President Obama pardoned him reports WNEM. The gruesome killing took place earlier this week at the Bannum Place Federal Corrections Halfway House.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. David Kaiser said the two masked men went into the building and shot 31-year-old Demarlon Thomas of Saginaw. He was shot multiple times by one of the gunman, while the other held roughly two dozen others at the home at gunpoint. Thomas died at the scene, no one else was shot and the suspects took off.

Thomas was sentenced to 19 years in prison on a cocaine charge, but with the Obama pardon, the sentence was to expire in March. Rest in peace!