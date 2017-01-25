Call Mendeecees: Did Samantha Get Jumped At The #LHHNY Reunion?!

Where was Erika???

Did Mendeecees’ Baby Mama Samantha Get Jumped At The #LHHNY Reunion?

Rumors are currently swirling that the latest “Love & Hip Hop NY” reunion took a violent turn.

In particular, several people allege that Mendeecees’ baby mama Samantha got the brakes beat off her—not by her archnemesis Yandy, but by an audience member.

Hollywood Life reports:

“Sam [Wallace]‘s over it!” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s scared to even film [Love & Hip Hop] again because she might get attacked by some random a** fan. She’s scared. She puts her life out there everyday for the world to see and never thought she’d be viciously harmed.” […] As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, police confirmed that the incident occurred on Jan. 18 at around 5 p.m. inside of 515 west 57th street. “The victim, female and 33, states that while she was taping a show there was a confrontation that broke out and one of the cast members approached the victim and an unknown member from the audience began grabbing and punching the victim and pulling her hair.”

There’s also a rumor swirling that several other people jumped in after Sam was attacked.

I was told that an audience member jumped on stage and gave Samantha the work + from that moment everyone jumped in! 😈👊 #LHHNY #LHHNYReunion — Love & Hip Hop Tea (@LHHTEA) January 19, 2017

SMH!! Is it that serious?

