SaltBae Coming: The Sprankle Gawd Is Bringing His Savory Meat To New York And London

Salt Bae To Open New Restaurants In New York And London

The yummy Turkish restauranter who went viral with a salty flick of the wrist is bringing his meat overseas reports Turkey’s Hürriyet Daily News.

Nusret Gökçe spoke to the paper about his newfound fame and says he plans to capitalize on the attention by opening restaurants near you!

Gökçe said Nusr-et would be opening branches in New York and London in the next few months, adding that success was possible by “telling stories and drawing people’s attention.” He said he did not know any foreign languages, but he “could communicate with people through meat.”

