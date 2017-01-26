This Deliciously Petty Twitter Account Features Salty Trump Voter Tears
- By Bossip Staff
@Trump_Regrets Is Shattering The Internet
After only 5 business days, Cheeto-in-Chief Trump managed to set America on fire while angering his own loyal deplorables who can been seen venting their disgust on Twitter courtesy of the deliciously petty @Trump_Regrets account that currently has the internet in shambles.
Hit the flip for a peek into a delicious sea of Trump voter tears.
