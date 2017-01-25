Here We Go Again: Lifetime Confirms New Michael Jackson Biopic Nobody Asked For

Lifetime Confirms New Michael Jackson Biopic

First Aaliyah and Michel’le and now the King of Pop!

Lifetime Network recently announced that a new Michael Jackson biopic is in the works. The TV movie will be based on a 2014 book from two of Jackson’s personal security guards, “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” reports Essence Magazine.

The film will trace the singer’s final years. The film is currently in pre-production and will begin shooting next month, the LA Times reports. Now we all know Lifetime is hit or miss with their biopics, so we’ll take a wait-and-see approach. The Aaliyah biopic, Aaliyah: Princess of R&B, was controversial from start to finish, but the Michel’le story, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, was actually quite good.

We hope Lifetime learned from this hot mess…

Will you be watching the MJ biopic or nah? Sound off below.

AP Photo/Joel Ryan/YT