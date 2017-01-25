Double Tap: A History Of Drake Lusting After Instagram Models
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
Drake’s History Of Dating IG Models
Drizzy Drake has an incredible dating history. He’s dated the likes of Rihanna and Serena Williams, but he’s also run around Instagram hopping in DMs and shooting his shot left and right. So while he does enjoy this:
He also enjoys IG models like the rest of us. So let’s look at Drizzy’s history of IG models and DMs. Living the American Dream young man.
India Love – She’s a famous IG model who’s dated plenty of rappers. Drake allegedly hit it after he and Rihanna broke up.
Continue Slideshow
Back when Drake was fighting with Tyga, he started liking and commenting on Blac Chyna’s IG page to stir up mess.