Double Tap: A History Of Drake Lusting After Instagram Models

- By Bossip Staff
Drake’s History Of Dating IG Models

Drizzy Drake has an incredible dating history. He’s dated the likes of Rihanna and Serena Williams, but he’s also run around Instagram hopping in DMs and shooting his shot left and right. So while he does enjoy this:

He also enjoys IG models like the rest of us. So let’s look at Drizzy’s history of IG models and DMs. Living the American Dream young man.

India Love – She’s a famous IG model who’s dated plenty of rappers. Drake allegedly hit it after he and Rihanna broke up.

But her sister, Crystal Love hit it first

Just this week he was out on a date with IG model Rosee Divine.

He was rumored to have hooked up with college baller Dakota Gonzalez but that’s just rumors.

He also moved on from Serena Williams with IG model and thick thickums Raven Loso.

    Remember when Drizzy hopped in her IG comments?

    He met Cyn Santana on the set of a music video and they ended up dating.

    Shaye G was also a Drake ex from IG…she claimed that he stalked her, too.

    He was rumored to have been with Lira Galore at some point, too.

    Back when Drake was fighting with Tyga, he started liking and commenting on Blac Chyna’s IG page to stir up mess.

    Bernice Burgos and Drake were running around together for a bit, there, too.

    Drizzy and this Jennerdashian buddy Hailey Baldwin went on a few dates too

    He hopped in adult film star Mia Khalifa’s DMs and she put him on blast for it.

