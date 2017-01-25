How Does Canceling Chrisette Michele Hurt President Donald Trump?

“I am the Black song Spike Lee won’t sing

I am the Black voice inauguration bells ring

I am the Black sheep disguising the scared wolf.

I am the Black elephant in the red room, scared shook

White House invites me, you call me their coon

I am the butterfly growing from history’s cocoon.

I can carry the mantle with God as my goon.

He provides the life support, I’m dying singing his tune.

[madamenoire]

She’s Had Enough: Sherri Shepherd Goes On Twitter Rant About Both Her Ex Husbands

If I were Sherri Shepherd, with not one but two husbands trying to stick me for my paper, I might have popped off publicly a long time ago.

But for the most part, Sherri has kept her cool, choosing to take the high road and let the courts settle any disputes she may have had with her most recent ex-husband Lamar Sally. Yesterday was a different story, though. Probably riding high off of her recent victory in a California court, Shepherd took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.

[madamenoire]

Killer Mike To Host Huffington Post Podcast, Offers Advice To White Liberals Scared Of Trump

Killer Mike has gained another platform to get his points across. The Run The Jewels rapper will be hosting a podcast on Huffington Post about reconstruction.

HuffPo has yet to make an official announcement about the upcoming show, but they did reveal plans for it in a feature about the Atlanta rapper. The yet-t0-be named show will cover modern reconstruction in America, comparing the era after the Civil War to the times we are living in now with President Trump beginning his tenure.

“Instead of worrying, just understand you’re going to be living in a Southern state for the next four years,” Mike recently told a crowd in Washington D.C. at a Run The Jewels show. “Your cousins who live in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee or Florida ― you might wanna call ‘em.”

[hiphopwired]