‘Outsiders’ Bae: Christina Jackson Is The Natural Beauty You’ve Got To See

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-32-35-pm

For your viewing pleasure…

Meet Actress Christina Jackson

If you’ve checked out WGN’s “Outsiders” then Christina Jackson is surely a familiar face.

1/2 of “Sasil”, the actress plays Sally-Ann whose fallen in love with Shay Mountain man Hasil despite their vastly different upbringings.
outsiders-hasil-sally-ann

Prior to her work on the show, she starred on “Boardwalk Empire”…

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-34-01-pm

and she’s a proud naturalista who flaunts her natural beauty on the ‘gram.

https://www.instagram.com/radioraheemah/?hl=en

Ain’t she cute?

🌗🌚🌓

A video posted by Christina Jackson (@radioraheemah) on

More Christina Jackson on the flip.

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-2-21-30-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-2-21-05-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-2-20-43-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-33-02-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-36-42-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-33-51-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-36-59-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-37-15-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-36-10-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-35-54-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-36-27-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-36-51-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-34-19-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-34-50-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-25-at-8-33-14-pm

