‘Outsiders’ Bae: Christina Jackson Is The Natural Beauty You’ve Got To See
Meet Actress Christina Jackson
If you’ve checked out WGN’s “Outsiders” then Christina Jackson is surely a familiar face.
1/2 of “Sasil”, the actress plays Sally-Ann whose fallen in love with Shay Mountain man Hasil despite their vastly different upbringings.
Prior to her work on the show, she starred on “Boardwalk Empire”…
and she’s a proud naturalista who flaunts her natural beauty on the ‘gram.
https://www.instagram.com/radioraheemah/?hl=en
Ain’t she cute?
More Christina Jackson on the flip.
