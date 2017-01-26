‘Outsiders’ Bae: Christina Jackson Is The Natural Beauty You’ve Got To See

For your viewing pleasure…

Meet Actress Christina Jackson

If you’ve checked out WGN’s “Outsiders” then Christina Jackson is surely a familiar face.

1/2 of “Sasil”, the actress plays Sally-Ann whose fallen in love with Shay Mountain man Hasil despite their vastly different upbringings.



Prior to her work on the show, she starred on “Boardwalk Empire”…

and she’s a proud naturalista who flaunts her natural beauty on the ‘gram.

https://www.instagram.com/radioraheemah/?hl=en

Ain’t she cute?

🌗🌚🌓 A video posted by Christina Jackson (@radioraheemah) on Feb 17, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

More Christina Jackson on the flip.