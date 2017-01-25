R.I.P. TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At Age 80

Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Welp, we’re only 25 days into 2017 and we are continuing to lose legends.

Mary Tyler Moore has died at a Connecticut hospital according to TMZ.

Moore’s rep, Mara Buxbaum released this announcement:

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.” “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Reports are that Moore had been on a respirator for over a week and had been battling diabetes as well as recovering from a years old brain surgery.

Mary was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1986 and is part of old school Hollywood royalty.

R.I.P.

Image via WENN