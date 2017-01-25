SMFH: Minnesota Cop Charged For Punching Handcuffed 14-Year-Old Girl

REALLY?!

Minnesota Cop Faces Misdemeanor For Punching 14-Year-Old Girl

A St. Paul cop is on paid leave after he punched a 14-year-old girl TWICE in the face for spitting on him.

A teen who was described as being upset, possibly suicidal and in need of psychiatric help, allegedly spat in the face of officer Michael Soucheray who then punched her and called her a “f*** b***.”

The Washington Post reports:

St. Paul Police Officer Michael Soucheray and his partner, Chris Rhoades, were sent to defuse the situation at Brittany’s Place, a shelter for girls on the east side of the Minnesota city in December. But the teenager “became agitated,” a criminal complaint says, and she gave officers and shelter staff the silent treatment.

[…]

Then she cleared her throat and spat in Soucheray’s face, the complaint and the officer’s attorney say. Soucheray, a seven-year member of the police department, balled up his fist and punched the girl in the face, the complaint says. Then he did it again. He grabbed her by the jaw and called her “f—— b—-,” according to the complaint. On Monday, Soucheray was charged with fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor that could land the officer in prison for 90 days. And the officer’s punch in the back of a patrol car has embroiled another Twin Cities police department in the heated national debate about police use of force. Soucheray is on paid administrative leave, as his police department conducts an internal investigation, according to his department’s Facebook page.

Wow, only a misdemeanor? A rep for the officer says he was protecting himself from possible diseases when he punched the 14-year-old.

