But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Plans To Press Charges Against Trey Songz!

Keke Palmer Plans To Press Charges Against Trey Songz

Keke Palmer is going to get justice!

We previously reported that the ‘Scream Queens’ actress recently blasted Trey Songz for using unauthorized footage of her in his latest music video.

Keke claims she was invited to a party by Trey in Miami but was pressured into being in his video while under the influence.The star claims she told Trey that she didn’t want to be in the video but was filmed against her knowledge:

“Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me “let me just show you the idea”?? Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission.”

Palmer posted this image and message after a photo of her in Trey’s video hit Twitter:

The actress then posted a video explaining what transpired in Miami:

Life is life. This stuff happens everyday ain't no different in "hollywood." I guess I should say sorry for being real, but I won't. A video posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Keke sat down with Larry King to discuss the traumatic incident and says she will press charges against Trey for committing “sexual intimidation” while at the party:

The actress tells King that she will have to press charges:



“I mean, it’s out and it’s over but I feel more so my point, it’s not just specifically about this person, this guy or what he did. It’s the overall idea that you can’t just do stuff to people and it’s all right. No matter who you are.”

Do you think Keke has a strong case? The music video has been taken down since she aired her grievances but Palmer says she’s not done getting justice.

Hit the flip to read what Trey had to say about the incident next…

IG/Twitter