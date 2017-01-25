Dirty Dog Diaries: Reggie Bush Still “Happily Married” Despite Knocked Up Sidechick… But Is Lilit?

Man it was brutal learning the basics of snowboarding but it paid off in the end! But damn my whole body hurt right now! I wanted to give up until I seen some little 6 year old kids flying down the mountain! A photo posted by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Reggie Bush’s Wife Lilit Avagyan Struggling With His Infidelity

Earlier this week we reported that Monique Exposito, the woman allegedly 8 months pregnant with Reggie Bush’s love child is facing a divorce from her husband Alexandre Bastin, where Bastin names Bush as the father of Exposito’s child in legal documents.

A rep for Bush previously told TMZ the baby allegations were “rumors” and noted he’s still “happily married” but we couldn’t help but wonder about that. Reggie has been posting happy family photos for months now, from the holidays, New Years and even today…

Happy New Year 2017 here we come! 🏃🏿💨 @lilitslife A photo posted by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Merry Christmas everyone 🙏🏾 A photo posted by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:28am PST

But Lilit hasn’t posted anything in almost three months.

Leading us to wonder if she’s considering divorce…

