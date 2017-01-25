Dirty Dog Diaries: Reggie Bush Still “Happily Married” Despite Knocked Up Sidechick… But Is Lilit?
Reggie Bush’s Wife Lilit Avagyan Struggling With His Infidelity
Earlier this week we reported that Monique Exposito, the woman allegedly 8 months pregnant with Reggie Bush’s love child is facing a divorce from her husband Alexandre Bastin, where Bastin names Bush as the father of Exposito’s child in legal documents.
A rep for Bush previously told TMZ the baby allegations were “rumors” and noted he’s still “happily married” but we couldn’t help but wonder about that. Reggie has been posting happy family photos for months now, from the holidays, New Years and even today…
But Lilit hasn’t posted anything in almost three months.
Leading us to wonder if she’s considering divorce…
Hit the flip for new details on that.
YBF sources claim Lilit is “incredibly hurt and embarrassed” by Bush’s infidelity but trying to stay strong for their young children Briseis and Uriah:
“She has good days and bad days. [We’re] trying to be as supportive as possible, but we just don’t understand why she hasn’t left him yet! We keep telling her once a cheater, always a cheater [especially] since he has quite the reputation from previous relationships.”
Furthermore, YBF’s sources claim Bush did fess up to cheating, but claims Monique is the first and only person he’s stepped outside of their marriage with and he’s promised it won’t happen again. Lilit also confirmed to friends that Monique’s pregnancy is by Reggie.
Well whaddya think about that kids? Would you stay if you were her? Let’s not forget Reggie “allegedly” cheated on Kim Kardashian numerous times with a legion of lookalikes….