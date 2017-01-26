Trump’s America: What’s Wrong With This Pic Of Beyonce, Jay Z And Barack Obama?

Wikihow Posts Whitewashed Trio

Whitewashing. It’s a tale as old as time. White people can’t seem to get enough of it. Usually we see it in movies, TV shows and other pop culture moments but now WikiHow? The site dedicated to explaining various aspects of our everyday lives decided to do a post on how to run for Congress and they decided to use a familiar pic of Barack Obama, Jay Z and Beyonce.

That’s the OG pic. Notice the melanin? Here’s the dragging that commenced as well as WikiHow’s apology.