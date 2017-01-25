Trumplethinskin: Nashville School Board Member Apologizes For Tweeting Awesome List Of Nicknames For Trump

This Nashville School Board Member Deserves A Raise For Trump Tweets

We were a little sad to hear that Nashville school board member is now apologizing after tweeting a list of nicknames for Trump that we found very awesome and entertaining. The tweets actually went up on Friday:

https://twitter.com/buggsforschools/status/822454783869128705

https://twitter.com/buggsforschools/status/822456451746631680

School board Chair Anna Sephard has since spoken to Fox 17 News, saying she spoke to Buggs over the weekend and Buggs now says she should not have used her school twitter handle to make the comments. Sephard promises it will not happen again.

Other members of the board came to Buggs’ defense. Will Pinkston, Nashville School Board member Representing District 7 told Fox 17 News people are free to speak their minds.

“A lot of people are frankly worried right now and everyone is expressing opinions in different ways. Taking to Twitter is a way to both mourn and satirize the situation. This is a Democracy and people are free to speak their minds.”

He’s absolutely right. It’s insane the way Trump and his supporters try to repress the media and other critics from speaking the truth, when they were extremely outspoken (and wrong and hateful) during the previous Presidency.

Let’s all show our support for Christiane Buggs!

Twitter