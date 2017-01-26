One Year Strong: Rob Kardashian Posts A Touching Tribute To His Lady Blac Chyna On Their Anniversary
- By Bossip Staff
Rob and Chyna have had their fair share of highs and lows during the course of their relationship…and Chyna has been carrying their child for 98% of their union.
But now, one year after the news broke that Chyna and Rob had a shocking newfound
revenge plot love affair, things are back cool between the two (for the moment) and Rob has a special message for his wife-to-be.
Aww, how sweet. And peeping what Chyna’s working with post-baby…
Is it hard to see why he’s still all about it? Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s latest “Dream” body snapback shoot…
