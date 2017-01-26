One Year Strong: Rob Kardashian Posts A Touching Tribute To His Lady Blac Chyna On Their Anniversary

- By Bossip Staff
Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Strip Club Appearance at Sins of Sapphire in NYC on Sunday night. sheer lace bodysuit , reality cameras rolled SplashNews

Rob Kardashian Posts Anniversary Tribute To Blac Chyna

Rob and Chyna have had their fair share of highs and lows during the course of their relationship…and Chyna has been carrying their child for 98% of their union.

But now, one year after the news broke that Chyna and Rob had a shocking newfound revenge plot love affair, things are back cool between the two (for the moment) and Rob has a special message for his wife-to-be.

A year went by so fast ☘️ love you

Aww, how sweet. And peeping what Chyna’s working with post-baby

Is it hard to see why he’s still all about it? Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s latest “Dream” body snapback shoot…

Instagram/Splash/WENN

🎀 Hair @kendrasboutique Hair Styled by @kellonderyck Makeup @jolisarena

🦄

Yours truly 💕

