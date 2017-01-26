One Year Strong: Rob Kardashian Posts A Touching Tribute To His Lady Blac Chyna On Their Anniversary

Rob Kardashian Posts Anniversary Tribute To Blac Chyna

Rob and Chyna have had their fair share of highs and lows during the course of their relationship…and Chyna has been carrying their child for 98% of their union.

But now, one year after the news broke that Chyna and Rob had a shocking newfound revenge plot love affair, things are back cool between the two (for the moment) and Rob has a special message for his wife-to-be.

A year went by so fast ☘️ love you A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

Aww, how sweet. And peeping what Chyna’s working with post-baby…

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Is it hard to see why he’s still all about it? Hit the flip for more of Chyna’s latest “Dream” body snapback shoot…

