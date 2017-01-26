Trump Secret Service Agent Says She’s Not Taking Any Bullets For The Cheeto-In-Charge

Trump Secret Service Agent Says She Won’t Defend The President

Man…even Trump’s bodyguards are on some “not my president” mentality.

One of President Trump’s secret service agents publicly declared that if anything pops off to threaten the new Commander in Chief…she pretty much plans to step back and let it occur, since she was here for Hillary anyway.

According to TMZ, she was so bold in her claims that she went so far as to post it on FB:

The senior agent from the Denver field office went on a Facebook rant that has since been deleted … confessing she was rooting for Hillary and would take jail over a bullet for the new POTUS. The agent wrote, “But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

Secret Service agents aren’t even legally permitted to speak on their personal political beliefs publicly…so that jail time she spoke of might just be coming more quickly than she imagined.

Damn, you know it’s bad when your own security hates you so much they refuse to keep you secure at all.

