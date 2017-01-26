RHOA Phaedra Says THIS Is Why She Exposed Porsha’s Anger Management Update

Shade files???

Phaedra Parks Explains Spilling The Beans On Porsha Williams

On the latest episode of RHOA viewers saw Porsha Williams blow up after Kenya Moore questioned her about her anger management classes.

The scene was especially messy considering that Kenya alleged that Phaedra Parks spilled the beans to her about Porsha’s classes.

Now Phaedra explains why she “exposed” her friend and she’s got a perfectly good explanation; she was just trying to give Porsha an opportunity to “exemplify her growth.”

Via BravoTV:

PP: I was shocked it got so heated but mostly embarrassed because we were in a public place. In this group it is hard to have peace because there seems to be endless rage, bitterness and need for drama in some of the women. When the concern was brought up about Porsha, I wanted her to have an opportunity to share and exemplify her growth and evolution, but certainly understood that she felt attacked due to the manner it was done. People need to learn to express genuine concern for an issue without attacking or provoking the person. I just wanted to scream FIX IT JESUS, ALL OF IT!!

That clearly didn’t go so well.



What do YOU think about Phaedra’s explanation???

