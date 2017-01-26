“Where’s Bobby?” The Most Unforgettable Reactions To Part 2 Of The New Edition Biopic

New Edition Night 2 Reactions

And we back and we back and we back and we back. After a monster ratings night for the first part of the New Edition trilogy, BET came back with part two and it did not disappoint. So once again Twitter came together as a family to react to Bobby’s prima donna act, his drug use, the fights, and NAYOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/824465134521249794

It was one of the most fun nights on Twitter and it will continue to be great tonight for part three. Take a look at the reactions as we gear up for the finale.