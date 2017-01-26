India Arie Capes Up For Coonin’ Chrissette In An Open Letter — “Give Her A Chance”

India Arie Defends Chrissette Michele Against Online Attacks

Chrisette Michelle has (rightfully) been facing a mountain slide of memes and tweets calling out her headazzy Trump Inauguration antics over the last week…but at least one person is in her corner.

In steps India Arie. The soul sister tweeted an open letter to those with something sinister to say about Chrissette’s “bridge-building” performance mission. And although she doesn’t personally get it or at all agree with it…she thinks everyone should lay off of poor Chrissette and let her learn from this misstep.

I Stand Up for @ChriseteM 💚 > Open Letter 👇🏾 Read: https://t.co/D5CwtSrgUS — India.Arie (@indiaarie) January 26, 2017

The entire letter is worth a read, for complete context. But here’s a large chunk. See what you think about what she has to say…

I got a call this morning from Anthony David – he’s so brilliant.

I pick up the phone and the first thing he says was, I STAND WITH CHRISETTE MICHELLE

That got me thinking. I can’t say I STAND WITH HER

but ! I can say I STAND UP FOR CHRISETTE MICHELE

First of all, let me speak for myself:

I LOVE Chrisette I’ve known her since she was singing at open mic’s at village underground, I’ve watched her journey and I haven’t agreed with it all, and still I love her, but that’s not why I write this open letter.

I write this because, I LOVE HUMANITY and I KNOW WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS. Social media is a powerful tool, that becomes a weapon, when people start treating each other as little more, than the little blue screen in front of them. Basic truth: When we see people as less than human, it gives us permission to treat each other as less than human. THIS IS THE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUE FACING AMERICA AT THIS TIME.

SO, why do it to each other on an interpersonal level? The culture is talking about being “WOKE” …. Woke from what? To ME, Woke, means conscious – making conscious decisions about how you navigate life.

A basic spiritual philosophy is that, The highest consciousness understanding is that we are one interconnected humanity. So WAKE UP THEN! Agree or disagree with Chrisette , she is A HUMAN BEING – nuanced and multi dimensional. Give her a chance to be everything that she is, and YOU take a chance to remember – you’ve made missteps too. Which is how I SEE this thing with Chrisette – a misstep. I think there is a deeper reason she decided to be there – and I think it was a career misstep.

She goes on to say that the attacks against Chrissette have gone way too far, and there’s little value in being abusive when we disagree with someone’s words or actions.

I’m not saying we shouldn’t say ANYTHING!

I AM SAYING, LET LOOK AT HOW WE ARE SAYING WHAT WE SAY. Why the abuse? and the “Canceling Chrisette Michele in 2017?” and all of that? come on guys.

I think the WAY we are responding is a EXTREME – and I think the reason WHY is so extreme, is that it’s misplaced FEAR and Anger. Chrisette is a trigger for our fear – not the cause nor should she be the focus of it. Do I agree with her performing at the inauguration? NO. I would have NEVER done it. For any price, under any circumstance. but thats ME.

Do I agree with her having the CHOICE? YES

Do I think I understand the nuance that went into her decision? NO!! Let disagree – but love our sister… IF WE CAN JUST FOCUS OUR ATTENTION WHERE IT MATTERS, WE CAN AFFECT CHANGE.

We are a PASSIONATE PEOPLE! and it’s beautiful, now lets use out power and passion consciously. SO, this, and things of the like, are your FUEL for your flight, if you so choose.

AND SO YES.

I (don’t have to AGREE with Chrirsette to) Stand up for Chrisette

Hmmmm. Well, it’s still get Chrisette the FOH season…but do you agree with India? Do you think the online attacks have gone too far? Or, does Chrisette just have to eat this crispy criticism until people move on?

Splash/WENN