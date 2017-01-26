Look At God: 75-Year-Old Woman Takes A Tornado Ride In Her Bathtub, Lands Completely Unharmed [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
A Tornado ripped across east Texas earlier this week…and took 75-year-old Charlesetta Williams on a joyride in her home’s bathtub in the process.
When the storm hit, Williams took refuge in a bathtub covered with a blanket. The twister lifted her and the bathtub up out of the house and landed her in the woods. But she missed the entire exciting ride.
“I wasn’t looking. I was under that quilt. I’m a tell you I don’t wanna ride now through another one.”
KSLA