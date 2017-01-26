Rasclot White Supremacy: Jamaican Woman Breaks Down Interracial Jockey Ad [Video]

A Jamaican woman was walking through the mall when she spotted this controversial “Jockey” ad with a white man holding a black baby, reading “Show ‘Em Family.” The woman filming says the ad has everything to do with the mass incarceration of black males and the superiority complex aligned with our children showing the great white man come to save the day. Do you think this ad has a simple meaning, or is “Show ‘Em Family” directed at us black folks?