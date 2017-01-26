BlackExcellence: Former Judge Becomes Alabama’s First Female District Attorney

49-year-old Lynneice Washington has become the first black and female district attorney in Alabama reports AL. A longtime Democrat, Washington successfully beat Republican Bill Veitch by a narrow margin.

“I am honored,” Washington said. “It has been a humbling experience.”

But when she began her campaign more than a year ago she had not even thought of the potential significance if she were elected, Washington said. “I had no clue of the history I was making,” she said.

Washington said she stands on the shoulders of others who helped lift her up – those in her faith-based community, her family, and campaign team. “And I promise to make them and my community proud,” she said in an interview Monday with AL.com.