Politics As Usual: Jay Z Ain’t Feelin’ It, Avoids 99 Problems When Reporter Asks Him About Trump [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jay Z Refuses To Answer Trump Questions At Sundance Q&A
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter isn’t so keen on answering questions about Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump.
During a Q&A for his upcoming documentary about Kalief Browder, a reporter asked Humpback Hov about burnt sienna POTUS and he was having NONE of it…
https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/824468324633436161/video/1
Jay’s business partner Harvey Weinstein swooped in with the caucasian cape QUICK. The reporter tryna
Flip it over to see Jay talk about his meeting with Kalief Browder.
