Politics As Usual: Jay Z Ain’t Feelin’ It, Avoids 99 Problems When Reporter Asks Him About Trump [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

jay-z-trump

Jay Z Refuses To Answer Trump Questions At Sundance Q&A

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter isn’t so keen on answering questions about Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump.

During a Q&A for his upcoming documentary about Kalief Browder, a reporter asked Humpback Hov about burnt sienna POTUS and he was having NONE of it…

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/824468324633436161/video/1

Jay’s business partner Harvey Weinstein swooped in with the caucasian cape QUICK. The reporter tryna

Flip it over to see Jay talk about his meeting with Kalief Browder.

Image via YouTube

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1454763/politics-as-usual-jay-z-aint-feelin-it-avoids-99-problems-when-reporter-asks-him-about-trump-video-43081/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus