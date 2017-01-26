Guess The Lady Lumps
Which Famously Curvy Lady Showcased Her Lumps And Lines?
This should probably be easy. In the last year or two, these curves have taken the world by storm, landing all kinds of ad campaigns, magazine covers and even tv appearances. The owner of this thick bawwwwwdy is known for showcasing her imperfections and spreading a body positive message. You know who she is, right?
Hit the flip to make sure you got it.
Ashley Graham is currently in the Philippines for the Miss Universe pageant and she took this unflattering bikini shot to spread a self-love and body positive message to her fans.
Love how she keeps it real right? Hit the flip for some better angles.
additionelle
We think it’s great that she shows these perfect looking modeling shots AND the less than perfect cell phone shots. It helps show women we can all look perfect with a little bit of help from photographers while also showing that a woman can be confident in all her so called flaws.
Marina Rinaldi
A better look at that bikini bawwwwwwdy
Phillippines jet
Just so you know Ashley was serious about what she said about working out — she hit the gym right after she landed in Manila.
But it looks like “trying” to eat well is a work in progress. Dairy free or not, that looks like dessert!