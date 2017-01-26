Teyana Taylor For SELF Magazine: Loving Body More Since Giving Birth [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Like we told you all yesterday, Teyana Taylor is #womensbodylifegoals now and everyone has taken notice. She is up on Reebok and today she’s up on SELF Magazine giving women inspirational words so they can try to obtain a banging physique like her. Nice…
SELF Magazine:
Watch Teyana Taylor dance in a pool of water and hear what she has to say about how her body has changed since having a baby—and why that’s all good with her.