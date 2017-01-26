A “Lil Positivity”, Boi: Big Sean Raises $100,000 To Aid In The Flint Water Crisis

big-sean-raises-money-for-flint

Big Sean Appears On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Big Sean loves his hometown of Detroit, and by proxy the state of Michigan. That said, he couldn’t just sit by and watch his people suffer.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper sat down with Trevor Noah to talk about the work he’s done via his Sean Anderson Foundation.

Big Sean seems to be really polarizing among rap fans. Are you feeling his steez? You hype about his new album, I Decided?

