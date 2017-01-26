Baby-Crazy Khloe Has “Broken Down Several Times” Over Tristan Thompson’s New Dad Status

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

WENN Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian

Childless Khloe Kardashian Jealous Of Jordan Craig And Tristan Thompson’s Baby Bond

Welp! She may have her revenge body, but it looks like Jordan Craig is the one getting the real revenge.

Being a Mommy to YOU is the BEST gift I could EVER receive!💙✨

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

According to RadarOnline sources, Khloe is struggling to deal with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s bond with his son and extremely jealous of Thompson’s son’s mother Jordan, who dated him for several years before they broke up last year while she was pregnant.

“Khloe has broken down several times over this,” revealed an insider.

“Tristan’s done everything he can to convince her he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with,” said the source of newborn Prince, who was born on Dec. 12.

“Everyone knows how badly she wants to be a mom and having her man go nuts over his child with another woman is making her feel super inadequate and insecure.”

Everyone knows how much of a storyline Khloe’s quest to have a baby with Lamar was. And some reports have said she’s already been trying to get pregnant with Tristan in the few months they’ve been together. SMH>

SMH. Crazy right? And it definitely seems like a real potential issue for her. Tristan hasn’t even posted a single thing about his baby or baby’s mother. No wonder he keeps getting dragged to Pluto on social media. Sounds like Khloe needs to seek some therapy or she’s gonna drive her man away. This is definitely not healthy.

Hit the flip to see Jordan’s post baby “revenge body!”

Made it home in time to ring in the #NewYear with my little 👑! 🎊🎉 Vegan Fur: @Azurradubai Heels & Clutch: @JimmyChoo

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

Always be a Woman with a Mind 💠 A Woman with Attitude 💠 & A Lady with Class 💠 Coat Available: Link in Bio ✨

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

These days..I'm letting God handle all things above me 💋😊✨Coat Available: Link in Bio✨

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

