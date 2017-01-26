Guess Who Pops Up When You Search “A-Hole” On Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

donald-trump-on-abortion

Twitter Says Trump Is An A-Hole

Twitter can be a petty, petty place. And for some reason when you search certain terms, certain Twitter profiles pop up. And it turns out that if you search “azzhole,” That Man shows up.

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-13-31-pm

And guess what happens when you search more positive terms:

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-00-pm

Exactly. But it’s not just a$$hole that gives us That Man. There are more negative terms that give us the Tangerine in Chief. Click through to find out.

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-23-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-19-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-15-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-11-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-12-00-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-11-56-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-11-52-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-11-48-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-10-42-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-09-25-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-08-32-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-08-28-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-08-24-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-08-19-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-07-20-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-1-07-04-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/guess-who-pops-up-when-you-search-a-hole-on-twitter/ Guess Who Pops Up When You Search “A-Hole” On Twitter - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus