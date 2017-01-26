Congrats!!! ‘The New Edition Story’ Becomes BET’s Highest Rated Premier In 5 Years

The New Edition Story Becomes BET’s Highest Rated Premier

‘The New Edition Story’ is a hit!

BET’s latest miniseries on the legendary R&B group has scored the biggest ratings in years for the network reports Variety. The second installment of the miniseries aired last night to rave reviews and will finish tonight on BET.

The network simulcast the premiere on sibling network Centric, and between them both, they pulled in 4.4 million pairs of eyeballs — 2.6 million of which were in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic — for the two-hour installment. BET attracted the lion’s share of the audience, with 4.2 million total viewers and 2.5 million in the demo. That overall 2.6 million figure in the demo translates to a 1.44 rating, outdoing most of the series on broadcast TV that night. On BET, it was the network’s highest-rated premiere in five years.

Will you be watching the final installment tonight??