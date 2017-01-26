Sister Slam: Serena And Venus Williams Set To Battle Each Other For Australian Open Title

Serena Williams And Venus Willams To Face Off For Australian Open Title

All Williams everything!

The sisters that internet trolls love to hate will be shining on and shaking off knowing that one of them will walk away with the Australian Open title on Saturday according to ESPN.

For the ninth time in Grand Slam history, the monolithic monopoly that is the Williams sisters locked down the championship one round early. By winning their semifinal matches on Thursday here at the Australian Open, Serena and Venus guaranteed that one of them will fly home with the sterling trophy. Since they share a house in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, it probably doesn’t really matter who wins. Another way to slice it: Serena (22 Grand Slam singles titles) and Venus (seven) have more than any other active women. This will be their 28th meeting.

While little sister is known as an extremely fierce competitor, she has nothing but respect for big sister.

“A total inspiration,” Serena said in her on-court interview of her sister. “My big sister, she’s basically my world and my life. I was so happy for her, really. “For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us.”

We’ll DEFINITELY be tuned in on Saturday for this match. Will you??

Image via AP/Getty