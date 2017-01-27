Good Politics: Malia Obama Hits Up Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Event At Sundance

Malia Obama Toast Of Sundance After Attending Numerous Events, Including Pipeline Protest

The Sundance Film Festival was extra lit this year, with appearances from big names like Mary J. Blige and Kerry Washington (who came to support her hubby Nnamdi Asomugha’s project) in attendance, but perhaps the most popular face this week was Malia Obama who was applauded both for her schmoozing skills and being woke enough to attend an event in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

According to Page Six reports:

“It was amazing to see ­Malia,” activist and actress Shailene Woodley told Democracy Now. “To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her . . . because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

You all remember Obama putting a stop to the pipeline in December after massive protests right? Well unfortunately, one of the executive orders Trump signed this week revived the controversial project as well as the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Page Six also reported that Malia was spotted at a Tuesday screening of “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong’s film “Rebel in the Rye,” about J.D. Salinger.

Meeting Malia, Oscar-winning producer Bruce Cohen told her, “I am friendly with your mother,” a spy said, and she replied, “I know who you are!” Cohen previously appeared at the White House with Harvey Weinstein and Whoopi Goldberg at a workshop hosted by Michelle Obama for high-school students who want to work in film. Meantime, a confused Sundance attendee asked Malia, “Are you a movie star I should know?”

We love Malia!

We also love this Greenpeace “Resist” sign posted up behind the White House