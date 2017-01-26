Big Mad: Sherri Shepherd Exposes Ex-Husband’s Catfishy Dating Profile

- By Bossip Staff
Sherri Shepherd Exposes Ex-Husband’s Dating Profile

We recently reported about Sherri Shepherd’s gold-digging exes trying to dig in her pocketbook. Ex-husband Lamar Sally even tried to take Sherri Shepherd back to court, claiming that the $4,100 a month in child support checks wasn’t enough.

Sherri is now exposing her Lamar’s dating profile to the masses and says this is where her child support checks are going:

Yikes…

Time to log off, girl…

Poor Sherri!

