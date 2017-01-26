Bars Or Naws? Migos Freestyle Their Signature Flows For The Culture On Sway In The Morning [Video]

The Migos Freestyle On Sway In The Morning

There couldn’t be a better time for the Migos to be dropping an album. Their ubiquitous hit “Bad And Boujee” is the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, the Falcons will be playing in the Super Bowl next week, Atlanta is lit.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are on the road promoting their new long-player, Culture, which drops tomorrow. While in NYC they stopped by Sway In The Morning and took part in the traditional hip-hop ritual of freestyling. Yes, the “mumble rap” Migos spit bars from the top of their twisted, locked, head tops.

Take a listen.

Hate it or love it?

Image via YouTube