Boy Bye: Whoopi Goldberg Says Donald Trump Is Not A ‘Savior For Black People’

Whoopi Goldberg Says Donald Trump Is Not A Savior For Blacks

Donald Trump will not be here to save black folks!

Van Jones recently welcomed Whoopi Goldberg on CNN’s “The Messy Truth” this week where they discussed race relations and Chicago violence under President Donald Trump.

Jones discussed Trump’s inaugural address, where he touched on black on black crime: “The crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“This guy is the President of the United States. He wants to put the issue on the table. Couldn’t this guy end up being the savior for black folk?”

Goldberg isn’t here for Cheeto Mussolini:

“I don’t know if black folk need a savior,” Goldberg shot back. “I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware.”

Watch the full exchange with Van Jones:

Do you think Cheeto-in-Chump will be the savior that all black people can count on?

