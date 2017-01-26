Freaky Teacher Who Let 3 Students Smash Cries To Be Released From Jail [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Freaky Brianne Altice let 3 different students plow her cakes into oblivion. At firs, Brianne did blame her nastiness on her husband, then the students, then self-esteem. Now she’s really remorseful and wants to get out the pokie. While Brianne was on trial for sexing the students, she went and had sex with a student despite the time hanging over her head. The teacher even had sex at a church parking lot. The court sentenced the sex addict from 2 to 30-years in prison and she can not be released until at least 2020. She’s at a parole hearing now, hence all the tears. Cry-Me-A-River!

