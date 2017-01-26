Exclusive Video: Stevie J Talks Spending The Night With Joseline For Baby Bonnie

Reality Star Talks New Show, Being A Father Again And The Status Of His Relationship With Joseline

It’s a new year, and “Love & Hip Hop’s” Stevie J has a new show, a new baby and is trying to make things work with his baby mama, Joseline.

The producer and reality star talked about his new show “Leave It To Stevie,” his new baby daughter, and the status of his on/off relationship with his daughter’s mother and co-star.