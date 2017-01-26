6 God Speaks: Wave-Hoppin’ Drake Talks ‘More Life’, Rejuvenating Acting Career And More With Coach Cal [Audio]

Drake’s Interview On John Calipari’s Cal Cast Podcast

Aubs is just about ready to drop his much-talked about “playlist”, More Life, very soon. Toronto’s most loved and hated MC sat down with Kentucky (his “favorite” team) basketball head coach John Calipari on his “Cal Cast” podcast.

They covered an array of topics including Drake’s acting career and his greatest fear in life…

Let the First Church of Drake Stans say, Amen.

Image via Getty/AP