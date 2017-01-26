Sextortion: Pipe-Slangin’ Student Blackmails His Teacher For $28,000 In Secret Freaky Affair

Texas Teacher Extorted For $28,000 In Student Sex Scandal

We’ve done A LOT of stories about teachers who decided to let their students smash them to smithereens, but we’ve never heard of a situation like this.

The NYPost is reporting that a Texas teacher was forced to pay $28,000 in a blackmail scheme. Thao “Sandy” Doan arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student at Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School.

The boy’s mother told investigators earlier this month that he was receiving “large amounts of money” that he was using for “illegal purposes,” which created problems at home, according to the affidavit. The boy’s mother told administrators the payments needed to stop and provided investigators with screenshots of messages showing that her son asked for money. “… watch ima start getting the pics and everything ready … to show the cops right I anit [sic] playing,” one message read.

According to DallasNews, Doan was a soccer and cross-country coach for the school. She told the cops that she contacted the boy via Instagram, Kik and text message before they ended up having sex in a park back in 2015. They had sex several other times in November and December of the same year.

‘She did very bad. She did bad,” the mother said, “and I’m not condoning what he did because I know he was wrong at what he also did because blackmailing is not acceptable.”

Of all these students who have chopped down their teachers, this kid was the only one who thought to squeeze some bread out of her to keep s#!t on the low.

Image via Dallas Co. Sheriff