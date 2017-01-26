Mom Of LHHATL Star Che Mack Is Back Home Safely After Suspected Kidnapping

This is a huge relief! We’re happy to report that Che Mack’s mom, Kimberly Moore has been found safely after a suspected home invasion.

According to 11 Alive news reports:

The mother of an Atlanta reality TV star has been found alive. Kimberly Moore was found in her Cobb. Co. home after being missing since yesterday evening.

Chavante Mack, who has appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, told police she came to the home around 8:00 Wednesday evening to find the house ransacked and her mother missing.

Capt. Stephen Fore said when officers arrived to the home on Maplewood Drive in Decatur, they found the back door was forced open and all of 54-year-old Kimberly Moore’s personal belongings still there.

“Her vehicle was still located outside the home,” Capt. Fore said. Police also said Moore’s wallet and I.D. were left inside the home. Foul play is suspected.

Moore was not injured when she was found late Thursday morning at the house on Tyrell Drive. The investigation is still open and she is being brought to DeKalb Police headquarters.