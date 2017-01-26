No Shame: Sofia Vergara On Stereotypical Roles, “I’m Grateful… The Gringoes Let Me In With This Strong Accent”

Sofia Vergara Shuns Stereotype Fears Claiming She Bases Characters On Real Family Members

If you’re waiting for Sofia Vergara to start shedding her thick Colombian accent and rejecting stereotypical roles — don’t hold your breath.

In an interview with HOLA today she said her “Modern Family” character is based on her experiences with her mom and aunt and she feels gratitude for being able to find work despite her heavy accent.

“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she responded when Hola! USA asked about fans who criticize her Latina character as playing into stereotypes. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes. … It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

What do you think about Vergara’s perspective on the subject? We can see on one hand how it can be a good thing that she can find work, the issue is when non-Latinos meet Latina women and expect them ALL to be just like Gloria.

Another quote we found interesting was that Vergara was hesitant to bring any men into her home until her son Manolo (who is 24) left for college:

“Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son,” she said. “I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home. I think that’s why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries.”

Do you think she did the right thing?

