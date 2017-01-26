Paula Patton Claims Robin Thicke Beat Her During Their Marriage

Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Domestic Violence

Things are getting even messier in the custody proceedings between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke.

After Paula made claims — which a judge dismissed — that Robin had been physically abusing their son Julian, she now claims that Robin also physically harmed her during their marriage.

Paula filed a declaration on some past incidents to support her recently filed domestic violence restraining order. She says that in May 2013, while she and Robin were attending the Cannes Film Festival, they got into an altercation and Robin struck her on her upper body with a closed fist before pushing her onto the ground.

She also claims that he then threatened to “bash her f***ing head in.”

She also goes deep into detail about the incident that prompted her to finally recognize that it was time to leave. According to TMZ:

Paula gets personal, saying the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage happened back in February 2013, when she was filming “Warcraft.” Robin and Julian came to stay with her and she says Robin was supposed to take care of the boy, but early in the morning, he began screaming in front of them that he wanted to “f***ing sleep … Who do you f***ing think you are not letting me sleep!”

On top of this, Robin’s cocaine issues, and flagrant cheating — she claims that Robin once called her while on tour and had her listen to him have sex with another woman — Paula felt it was time to go.

As far as Julian goes, Paula still maintains that Robin has been physically abusive to the boy. She even described an incident where Julian called for his father to come hug him before bed…but Robin returned to the boy’s room and spanked him instead.

YIKES.

However, a source close to Robin tells TMZ that all of these allegations are bubbling to the surface at too convenient of a time for them to be factual:

“If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she’s the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?”

Damn. If all this was truly going on, then she DEFINITELY made the right decision to leave.

Well, for now, the restraining order stands. It will be interesting to see what, if any, dirt Robin fires back with to try to regain footing in this nasty battle.

